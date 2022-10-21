5-star Notre Dame commit to take official visit to Oregon for UCLA game

A couple of weeks ago, Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning said that he expected the visitor list of recruits would be pretty big for the top-10 showdown against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday.

While the list was long, it lacked the massive star power, outside of a few Oregon commits and blue-chip 2024 and 2025 prospects.

That changed on Thursday night, though. Now it has some star power.

According to a report from On3, 5-star ND commit Peyton Bowen will be heading to Eugene this weekend for an official visit. Bowen committed to the Fighting Irish on January 1 of this year and is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 safety in the 2023 class, and the No. 24 overall player in the nation.

It’s unclear whether he is considering a flip in his commitment, but the fact that the Ducks are even getting him on campus is certainly a big deal.

Film

Peyton Bowen’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 TX S Rivals 4 6.0 TX S ESPN 5 90 TX S On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX S 247 Composite 5 0.9861 TX S

Vitals

Hometown Guyer, Texas Projected Position Safety Height 6-foot-0 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Committed to Notre Dame on January 1, 2022

Will visit Oregon on October 22, 2022

Twitter

https://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/1583287011796213761

