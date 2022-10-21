Breaking News:

5-star Notre Dame commit to take official visit to Oregon for UCLA game

1
Zachary Neel
·1 min read

A couple of weeks ago, Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning said that he expected the visitor list of recruits would be pretty big for the top-10 showdown against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday.

While the list was long, it lacked the massive star power, outside of a few Oregon commits and blue-chip 2024 and 2025 prospects.

That changed on Thursday night, though. Now it has some star power.

According to a report from On3, 5-star ND commit Peyton Bowen will be heading to Eugene this weekend for an official visit. Bowen committed to the Fighting Irish on January 1 of this year and is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 safety in the 2023 class, and the No. 24 overall player in the nation.

It’s unclear whether he is considering a flip in his commitment, but the fact that the Ducks are even getting him on campus is certainly a big deal.

Film

Peyton Bowen’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

94

TX

S

Rivals

4

6.0

TX

S

ESPN

5

90

TX

S

On3 Recruiting

5

98

TX

S

247 Composite

5

0.9861

TX

S

 

Vitals

Hometown

Guyer, Texas

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

185 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Committed to Notre Dame on January 1, 2022

  • Will visit Oregon on October 22, 2022

Twitter

https://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/1583287011796213761

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

