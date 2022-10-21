5-star Notre Dame commit to take official visit to Oregon for UCLA game
A couple of weeks ago, Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning said that he expected the visitor list of recruits would be pretty big for the top-10 showdown against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday.
While the list was long, it lacked the massive star power, outside of a few Oregon commits and blue-chip 2024 and 2025 prospects.
That changed on Thursday night, though. Now it has some star power.
According to a report from On3, 5-star ND commit Peyton Bowen will be heading to Eugene this weekend for an official visit. Bowen committed to the Fighting Irish on January 1 of this year and is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 safety in the 2023 class, and the No. 24 overall player in the nation.
It’s unclear whether he is considering a flip in his commitment, but the fact that the Ducks are even getting him on campus is certainly a big deal.
Film
Peyton Bowen’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
94
TX
S
Rivals
4
6.0
TX
S
ESPN
5
90
TX
S
On3 Recruiting
5
98
TX
S
247 Composite
5
0.9861
TX
S
Vitals
Hometown
Guyer, Texas
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
185 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Committed to Notre Dame on January 1, 2022
Will visit Oregon on October 22, 2022
