5-star Mookie Cook sets announcement date; Ducks back in the driver’s seat

At one point earlier in the summer, it looked like Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks fumbled what was one of the biggest recruiting wins the program had seen in a long time.

5-star SF Mookie Cook, the No. 4 player in the 2023 class, announced his de-commitment from the Ducks, and plummeted Oregon’s recruiting ranking.

However, the tides have since turned. 5-star PF Kwame Evans committed to the Ducks last week, and Cook has since received more predictions on 247Sports to come back to Eugene and join Altman’s squad. On Tuesday, Cook pointed to the fact that he will be making an announcement this coming Friday.

“Announcement” coming on Friday from 2023 five-star Mookie Cook, former Oregon commit. 👀https://t.co/9lwdxMRp7S pic.twitter.com/u4DYfyP387 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 9, 2022

Will Cook announce that he is coming back to Oregon? Everything seems to be pointing in that direction. We’ll have to wait and find out.

Film

Mookie Cook’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 98 AZ SF Rivals 5 N/A AZ SF ESPN 5 94 AZ SF On3 Recruiting 5 97.7 AZ SF 247 Composite 5 0.9977 AZ SF

Vitals

Hometown Jefferson, Oregon Projected Position Small Forward Height 6-foot-7 Weight 200 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Committed to Oregon Ducks on March 31, 2022

De-committed from Oregon Ducks on June 29, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Kentucky Wildcats

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Arizona Wildcats

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire