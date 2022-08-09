5-star Mookie Cook sets announcement date; Ducks back in the driver’s seat

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Neel
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oregon Ducks
    Oregon Ducks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

At one point earlier in the summer, it looked like Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks fumbled what was one of the biggest recruiting wins the program had seen in a long time.

5-star SF Mookie Cook, the No. 4 player in the 2023 class, announced his de-commitment from the Ducks, and plummeted Oregon’s recruiting ranking.

However, the tides have since turned. 5-star PF Kwame Evans committed to the Ducks last week, and Cook has since received more predictions on 247Sports to come back to Eugene and join Altman’s squad. On Tuesday, Cook pointed to the fact that he will be making an announcement this coming Friday.

Will Cook announce that he is coming back to Oregon? Everything seems to be pointing in that direction. We’ll have to wait and find out.

Film

Mookie Cook’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

98

AZ

SF

Rivals

5

N/A

AZ

SF

ESPN

5

94

AZ

SF

On3 Recruiting

5

97.7

AZ

SF

247 Composite

5

0.9977

AZ

SF

Vitals

Hometown

Jefferson, Oregon

Projected Position

Small Forward

Height

6-foot-7

Weight

200 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Committed to Oregon Ducks on March 31, 2022

  • De-committed from Oregon Ducks on June 29, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Kentucky Wildcats

  • Gonzaga Bulldogs

  • Arizona Wildcats

1

1

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories