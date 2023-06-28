5-star Michigan State football target calls out Michigan fanbase

David Stone is a top priority target for Michigan State and its coaching staff in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Stone attends IMG Academy and is a top ten prospect in the recruiting class as a 5-star.

Stone took an official visit to Michigan State this past weekend, and upon posting pictures from the visit, was met with the Michigan fanbase that he didn’t take too kindly to.

You can view the interaction via a Twitter screen grab:

