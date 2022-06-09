5-star Michigan HS quarterback CJ Carr is ready to commit

Class of 2024 quarterback prospect CJ Carr is one of the best rising juniors in the country. Carr, who is ranked as a five-star recruit, plays football for Saline High School in Saline, Michigan.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback threw 28 touchdowns and only four interceptions in 2021. Carr is ready to make a commitment. He plans to commit on June 9 at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

The five-star quarterback will decide between Michigan, Georgia, Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan State, and Wisconsin. CJ Carr is expected to commit to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which could upset some Michigan fans.

Why would losing CJ Carr to a historic rival be so painful for Michigan? Carr not only has a very strong connection to the University of Michigan, but is also the top class of 2024 recruit in Michigan.

CJ Carr’s grandfather is Lloyd Carr, who played quarterback for the Wolverines for one season after spending three years at Missouri. Lloyd Carr coached at Michigan from 1980-2007. Carr served as Michigan’s head coach from 1995-2007 and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Lloyd Carr coached Tom Brady and other great players during his career. His grandson, CJ, is ready to decide where he will play college football. Photo by Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports

CJ Carr will create his own legacy. Perhaps it will be easier for him to do so away from Michigan. Carr has a lot to talent. He’s the No. 5 quarterback in the class of 2024 and the No. 20 overall recruit. Carr has scholarship offers from Minnesota, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, and more.

Carr has every right to pick his own path, but is obviously very familiar with the Michigan program. The Wolverines were the first school to offer the five-star quarterback.

More!