5-star, McDonald's All-American recruit Jayden Quaintance requests for NLI release from Kentucky after John Calipari departure

Kentucky basketball has lost its first recruit as John Calipari is officially the new coach of Arkansas.

According to ESPN's college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Wildcats class of 2024 five-star recruit Jayden Quaintance has requested for a release from his national letter of intent.

NEWS: Five-star forward Jayden Quaintance has requested a release from his letter of intent to Kentucky and plans to reopen his recruitment, sources told ESPN. Quaintance (No. 14 in the ESPN 100) was the highest-ranked recruit in the Wildcats' No. 2-ranked recruiting class. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 10, 2024

Here's what you need to know about why Quaintance requested for a release from his NLI and more:

Why did Jayden Quaintance request for a release from Kentucky?

Per the NCAA's National Letter of Intent rules, Quaintance is allowed to submit a formal request for his NLI release from Kentucky as Calipari left Kentucky and Quaintance has not enrolled yet on campus, nor has he participated in preseason practices with the Wildcats yet.

It remains unclear if Quaintance will follow Calipari to Arkansas, though it is likely that he will. According to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, one of the leading reasons that led to Calipari to making the switch from the Wildcats to the Razorbacks was the Hall of Fame coach was assured by Arkansas brass that he could bring his incoming Kentucky recruiting class with him to Arkansas.

Jayden Quaintance recruiting rankings

247Sports' composite ranking: No. 8 overall prospect in the nation, No. 1 recruit in North Carolina, No. 2 ranked center in the nation

Quaintance is a five-star recruit and No. 8 overall ranked prospect in the class of 2024 according to his 247Sports' composite ranking. He chose to play for Calipari and Kentucky over a final four list that included Florida, Ohio State and Missouri.

The McDonald's All-American center — who reclassified to the class of 2024 from the class of 2025 and signed with Kentucky back on November 14, 2023 — was the highest-ranked recruit in Calapari's incoming Kentucky recruiting class that ranked No. 2 in the country.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Jayden Quaintance reportedly requests for release from Kentucky NLI