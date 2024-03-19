5-star LSU WR commit Dakorien Moore sets his next visit to Baton Rouge

The No. 1 receiver in America will be returning to Baton Rouge next month.

Dakorien Moore is a five-star receiver from Duncanville, Texas, who committed to the Tigers last summer and has held firm on that commitment. However, he recently revealed that he’s still considering three other schools: Ohio State, Oregon and Texas.

As top teams try to flip Moore, LSU will continue to shore things up with him. It hosted him for a visit earlier this month, and he’s now set another trip for the weekend of LSU’s spring game in April, according to LSU Country’s Zack Nagy.

Moore also reportedly visited the Buckeyes earlier this week and will take a trip to Austin with the Longhorns the weekend after he’s in Baton Rouge.

Moore is a key piece in a 2025 class that ranks first nationally for the Tigers, but they will have to withstand some pressure from other top programs as we get closer to his signing day.

