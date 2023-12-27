5-star LSU women’s basketball target to announce commitment on Friday

Acquiring top talent hasn’t been an issue for Kim Mulkey since arriving in Baton Rouge, and she’s looking to land another elite high school prospect in five-star guard Jaloni Cambridge.

Cambridge, the No. 3 player in America and top guard in the 2024 class, will announce her college commitment on Friday. The product of Montverde Academy in Florida by way of Nashville, Tennessee, will announce her decision between Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, South Carolina, Louisville, Baylor and the Tigers.

Cambridge officially visited LSU in November and was on hand for the team’s national championship banner unveiling and ring ceremony. The Tigers will hope she becomes the second commit in the 2024 class alongside Jada Richard, who signed during the early signing period last month.

5 ⭐️ Jaloni Cambridge will make her college commitment LIVE on SC Next Instagram December 29th 👀✍️ pic.twitter.com/QV6uGWUx4q — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) December 26, 2023

Cambridge is the second-highest-ranked uncommitted prospect in the 2024 class behind North Carolina forward Sarah Strong, the No. 1 player in the nation. The Tigers are in the mix for strong, as well, though they’re in a two-team race with blue-blood UConn.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire