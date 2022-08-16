5-star LSU target sets his commitment date

Zalance Heard is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle from Monroe, Louisiana, where he plays for Neville High School. The Tigers finished last season 11-2 with a loss in the LHSAA Class 4A state semifinals to Warren Easton.

On Monday, he announced a commitment date of Sept. 1, when he will decide between Nebraska, Florida, Houston, Florida State and LSU.

Heard is ranked as a five-star by On3, which lists him as the No. 13 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class. Brian Kelly has been on a roll lately when it comes to recruiting the boot as he has landed commitments from a trio of blue-chip recruits. (Shelton Sampson Jr., Rickie Collins, Kylin Jackson).

5-star OT Zalance Heard will announce his commitment on September 1st. He will decide between LSU, Nebraska, Florida, Houston, and Florida State. More from @samspiegs HERE: https://t.co/x85abnhdv2 pic.twitter.com/3EggWuivVx — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 15, 2022

Those commitments and Kelly’s narrative of ‘Recruit the Boot’ have helped the Tigers land some of the best athletes in what Kelly calls ‘The State of Football‘. The type of offense Kelly likes to use is a pro-style offense where there will be a huge focus on running the football, and being successful in the running games starts in the trenches. Heard is a guy that could help the Tigers a lot in that aspect.

