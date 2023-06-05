5-star LSU target Dominick McKinley’s recruitment is heating up

The recruitment of Louisiana’s top 2024 prospect is heating up, according to On3.

Defensive lineman Dominick McKinley released his top five schools which consisted of LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M.

This is an SEC battle with all of those programs set to be in the conference by the time McKinley steps on a college campus.

Per On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, LSU is the current leader for McKinley’s services. As a defensive lineman, McKinley plays a position of need for LSU’s 2024 class. Couple that with the fact McKinley’s the best player in the state and this becomes a must-win recruitment for LSU and staff.

According to On3, Georgia could be a dark horse here, and Bulldogs DL coach Tray Scott has a good relationship with the five-star prospect.

It sounds like this one is far from over and whichever program is going to land McKinley has their work cut out for it.

LSU already landed several of the state’s top players in the 2024 class but the addition of McKinley would solidify an elite in-state recruiting class next cycle.

