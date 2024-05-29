5-star LSU target DJ Pickett explains impact NIL has on recruiting decisions

We’re exploring new frontiers in college football since the advent of name, image and likeness benefits.

We know that players are landing lucrative NIL packages, and we know that these inducements can play a substantial role in a player’s recruitment. What we don’t know, however, are all the details of how these deals are negotiated or the exact impact those negotiations have on the decision-making process.

Speaking at the On3 Elite Series, five-star defensive back DJ Pickett — one of the top uncommitted players in the country who is taking an official visit to LSU this weekend — shed some light on that process.

“I mean, the process – I like money,” Pickett said with a laugh. “Who doesn’t want to talk about it? But it’s… a little complicated. But I’m still learning things right now. That’s where I’m at, just getting educated on things. It’s – I don’t want to say a big role. But it’s something that I would want to talk about (to understand). But at the same time, that will not be the deciding thing.”

Pickett added that navigating these waters requires some discretion, especially considering schools don’t always uphold their end of the bargain.

“It’s important because a lot of people try to mess you over on things,” Pickett said. “People in my corner are telling me what’s right and what’s wrong, that’s good.”

While it sounds like On3 won’t be the most important thing in deciding where Pickett commits to play his college ball, it’s clear that it plays a significant role in the process. With the recent settlement allowing schools to pay players directly, money will likely only become a bigger factor in high school recruiting.

