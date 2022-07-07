5-star LSU quarterback target Dante Moore to announce decision on Friday

Dante Moore is a six-foot-three, 210-pound five-star quarterback from Detroit where he plays for the Martin Luther King Crusaders.

The Tigers have been in the mix for Moore for a long time, and on Friday, he will make his decision on where he will play at the next level. Usually, I would say he would be committing to where he is going to spend the next four or five years of his life, but with the transfer portal, that just doesn’t necessarily stand true anymore.

According to On3, Oregon is the favorite to land the talented signal-caller. He has made three visits to Eugene, Oregon, with his latest being on June 24.

Although the Ducks are the favorite, anything could happen. Never count Brian Kelly and his ability to flip recruits out of the picture. If the Tigers were to land Moore, he would be the first quarterback commit of the 2023 class and would be one of the best passing prospects the program has ever landed.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine shows Oregon trending to land 5-star QB Dante Moore. He is set to commit Friday, July 8 at noon EST🦆https://t.co/VFmn9uL1ir pic.twitter.com/NBUA5nvYZN — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 7, 2022

What school will Dante Moore commit to? - Powered By PickUp

