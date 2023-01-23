5-star LSU cornerback target sets commitment date

LSU will be eagerly awaiting a decision from one of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class as cornerback Ellis Robinson IV will announce his college commitment on Feb. 1 — which is also national signing day for the 2023 class.

The IMG Academy prospect is rated as a five-star recruit and ranks No. 13 nationally per 247Sports and seventh per On3. He recently trimmed his list of finalists to Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU and Miami and told On3’s Chad Simmons that he will “definitely” commit to one of those finalists.

Robinson visited Miami this past weekend and Georgia the prior weekend. He has taken visits to all of his finalists — including a trip to LSU on Sept. 17 — except for the Buffaloes. He told On3’s Chad Simmons that his decision will come down to relationships.

“I am big on family. That was something I was looking for in a school. I have found that. With all five schools on my list, I created some strong relationships, but at one school, it is different. It has that family feeling to it. At that school, it is not just the relationships with the coaches, but with the players and the people around the school. The feeling around the people at that school is different for me.”

LSU will hope to close things out with one of the top players on the board in next year’s cycle.

