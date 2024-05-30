5-star LSU commits Bryce Underwood, Harlem Berry say NIL is not their top priority

In the modern age of recruiting, a lot of emphasis is placed on NIL. How many resources a team has at its disposal and how much of that it’s willing to allocate to a single player can prove to be a deciding factor in recruiting races.

But it’s not always the most important thing, and speaking at the On3 Elite Series, both five-star LSU quarterback commit Bryce Underwood and five-star running back commit Harlem Berry agreed that they have bigger priorities.

“(People think) We don’t give what people deserve, but really and truly you get what you deserve,” Berry said, per On3. “You really shouldn’t be focused on money. You’re just trying to ball when you go to LSU… That’s the main goal, just being a team player you want to win a natty with your boys.”

Underwood added that his focus is on improving as a player, and money won’t factor greatly into the equation until he reaches the professional level.

“It’s mainly about what I’m trying to get to,” he said. “My main goal is the NFL, first draft pick. Money going to be the last thing I’m thinking about until I get to the league. Just keep the main thing, the main thing.”

Brian Kelly recently said that LSU has no interest in “buying players,” regarding its lack of success in the spring transfer portal window. Luckily, it seems that its top two commitments in the 2025 class aren’t looking to be bought.

