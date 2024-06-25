5-star LS commits to Michigan State football

Michigan State has received the commitment of a big time prospect at an underrated position of need. The Spartans will be bolstering their special teams unit with the addition of a big time recruit at the long snapper position.

Jack Wills, a Hudsonville (MI) native, has committed to Michigan State.

https://x.com/JackWills2025/status/1805667850947809418

According to Korn Blue Kicking, a leading ranking website in the special teams sphere, Wills is the No. 2 long snapper in the country.

