5-star LJ McCray sets commitment date

Five-star defensive lineman LJ McCray is nearing a commitment. McCray is the No. 6 recruit in the class of 2024, per 247Sports. McCray has been one of the top rising recruits in the nation.

The elite defensive line recruit will decide where he plays college football on Oct. 21. McCray is ranked as the No. 2 defensive line recruit in nation and the No. 3 player in Florida.

The five-star defensive lineman plays high school football for Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida.

McCray will decide among Georgia, Florida, Miami, Florida State, and Auburn. The 6-foot-6, 260-poound defensive lineman also plays tight end. The five-star visited Florida State for the Virginia Tech game.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL LJ McCray tells me he will announce his Commitment on October 21st! The 6’6 275 DL from Daytona Beach, FL is ranked as the No. 8 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 1 DL) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/HXTthJ3qaE pic.twitter.com/nPdPFCh8q1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 12, 2023

Georgia football currently holds the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire