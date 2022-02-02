5-star linebacker recruit shuns Gators much to his mom’s chagrin

It has been a solid day for Billy Napier and the Florida football program on national signing day, roping in a healthy brood of new recruits for the 2022 class. While the Gators picked up players they were expected to, they did not quite fare so well when it came to the more highly-sought preps.

Florida got juked earlier by four-star running back TreVonte’ Citizen, who faked out his contestants before finally selecting the Miami Hurricanes, while also missing out on four-star defensive lineman Caden Story, who chose to become a Clemson Tiger. More bad news came later in the afternoon when the crown jewel of Florida’s national signing day efforts, five-star linebacker Harold Perkins, chose the LSU Tigers as his collegiate destination.

When the 6-foot-2.5-inch, 210-pound athlete announced his decision on Wednesday, his mother was conspicuously dismayed. There have been rumors flowing through the message boards that she favored Florida over his other options and her reaction did little to convince otherwise. Additionally, a 247Sports report strongly suggests that the Gators’ staff had recruited her hard.

All is not lost yet, as Napier mentioned that more signings were yet to come in his afternoon press conference. While missing out on Perkins is not quite a black eye for the new Gators regime, it was a swing and a miss in a deep count as the recruiting season comes to a head.

Related

Gators pick up commitment from 4-star WR on national signing day This 4-star running back makes things official with Gators Gators target TreVonte' Citizen fakes out everyone before making commitment 3-star edge rusher announces commitment to Gators Where does Florida's recruiting class stand ahead of NSD?

List

Tracking Florida football's 2022 national signing day

List

Tracking every college football player that transfers to Florida

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.