5-star linebacker names Clemson in his top 10 schools

After a visit to Clemson for the Tigers matchup against Florida State, a 5-star 2026 linebacker has named Clemson among his top choices.

Grayson High School (Loganville, Ga.) linebacker Tyler Atkinson took to social media to announce his top 10 schools with Clemson competing with Florida State, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, LSU, Texas, Auburn, Tennessee and Ohio State for the highly touted linebackers commitment. Top competition for a top player in the 2026 class.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Atkinson is the No.2 linebacker and No.12 overall player in the class. Though he has yet to receive an offer from the Tigers, it will come when they starting sending out offers to the 2026 class.

A big name to keep an eye on.

