5-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte makes commitment

Five-star linebacker recruit Jadon Perlotte has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Perlotte committed to Georgia over Clemson, Alabama, Oregon, and Ohio State.

Perlotte, who grew up as a Georgia fan, is ranked as the No. 32 recruit in the class of 2025. Perlotte really respects Georgia’s ability to produce NFL draft picks at the linebacker position.

Jadon Perlotte plays high school football for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. Buford is one of the top high school football programs in Georgia.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker is the No. 4 player at his position and the No. 5 player in Georgia. Perlotte also runs track and has committed to playing in the 2025 All-American Bowl.

The five-star linebacker recruit joins running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman as Georgia’s only two commitments in the class of 2025.

