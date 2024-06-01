5-Star LB Tyler Atkinson announces Clemson offer

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are ready to hit the recruiting trail hard in the 2026 class, with a 5-star linebacker announcing an offer from the Tigers.

Tyler Atkinson (Grayson, Loganville, Ga) took to social media Saturday to announce his offer from Clemson. Atkinson is one of the top players in the country at a position Clemson has thrived at over the past few seasons.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Atkinson is a five-star recruit ranking as the No. 1 linebacker and the No. 8 overall player in the 2026 class. Atkinson was credited with 197 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks during his sophomore season. He is a name to watch.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire