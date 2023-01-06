5-star LB TJ Capers names his top five schools

Elite linebacker recruit TJ Capers is the No. 7 recruit in the junior class. Capers is the No. 2 player in Florida and the No. 2 edge rusher in the class of 2024.

Capers considers Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Colorado, and USC to be his top five schools. Capers has received an invitation to the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.

TJ Capers is ranked as a five-star recruit. He plays high school football for Columbus High School in Miami, Florida. He plans to commit on Jan. 7.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker is a well-rounded athlete for Columbus. Capers is a three-sport athlete, who plays football, basketball, and track and field.

The five-star linebacker is racking up scholarship offers. The junior standout already has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas A&M, and more.

TJ Capers received a scholarship offer from Georgia back in May 2022.

The Columbus High School star primarily plays outside linebacker. Capers is a good pass rusher that has the bend necessary to be able to turn the corner around offensive tackles. Capers is versatile and can drop into coverage. He’s a big hitter, who plays well in space.

Capers announced his final five schools via Twitter:

