5-star LB Sammy Brown commits to Clemson over UGA

Five-star linebacker Sammy Brown has committed to the Clemson Tigers over the Georgia Bulldogs. Brown is an excellent athlete. He has a rare combination of strength and speed. The five-star linebacker has the potential to start in college as a true freshman.

Sammy Brown committed to Clemson via social media shortly after is visiting the Tigers. Brown is the top recruit in Clemson’s class of 2024.

Sammy Brown plays high school football for Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker plays high school football about an hour outside of Athens, Georgia. Kirby Smart and Georgia would have loved for Sammy Brown to stay home, but Clemson was tough to beat out in his recruitment. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers do an excellent job of recruiting the Peach State.

Sammy Brown is ranked as the No. 14 player in the class of 2024, per 247Sports. Brown is the second-ranked linebacker and the third-ranked player in Georgia.

Sammy Brown is a versatile three-sport athlete that runs track and wrestles in addition to playing football. Brown compiled 1,459 rushing yards on 181 carries and scored 21 rushing touchdowns in his junior season. The five-star also racked up 113 total tackles and added a sack.

Georgia recruited the linebacker position at an elite level in the 2023 cycle. However, the Dawgs missed out on Sammy Brown. Now, Georgia will look to earn commitments from other top linebackers. The Bulldogs have a commitment from five-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick, but the Dawgs are likely looking for a couple other linebackers to round out the class of 2024.

Brown announced his commitment to Clemson football via Twitter:

