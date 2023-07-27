This 5-star LB commit will be at Grill in the Ville on Saturday

Florida football’s first edition of its midsummer Grill in the Ville event, which welcomes prep prospects from a range of recruiting classes into the Swamp to build a closer relationship with Billy Napier and the Gators’ staff, is set to take place on Saturday, July 29 in Gainesville.

One member of the 2024 recruiting class who will be in attendance that day is 247Sports five-star linebacker Jamonta Waller out of Picayune Memorial (Mississippi). The 6-foot-2-inch, 225-pound defender committed to the Orange and Blue back on June 19, choosing the Gators over the Auburn Tigers and Penn State Nittany Lions.

“The people,” Waller On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “It just felt like home both times I went to Gainesville. They made me feel like a priority. I realized I wanted to be a Florida Gator at 4 a.m. last night, that’s when I knew it was home. So I woke up this morning and called coach Billy.”

Waller is rated at four stars and ranked No. 69 overall and No. 6 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking also rates him at four stars and has him at Nos. 64 and 7, respectively.

