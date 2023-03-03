5-star S KJ Bolden to visit Eugene for Oregon’s Spring Game

The Oregon Ducks are quickly building a star-studded guest list for the annual spring game being held at the end of April, adding a pair of 5-stars to the list of RSVPs over the past 24 hours.

After 5-star EDGE Dylan Stewart confirmed that he would be attending the spring game on Thursday, 5-star safety KJ Bolden announced that he would also be in Eugene for the game as well.

Bolden is rated as the No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class, per 247Sports, and the top safety in the nation. He currently has visits set to Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, USC, and Oregon this spring.

While we know that both Stewart and Bolden will be in town for the spring game, it’s also been announced that the Elite 11 Camp will be hosting a regional at Sheldon High School in Eugene that weekend of Oregon’s spring game as well, bringing a ton of top-rated players to campus.

KJ Bolden’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Five-Star Plus+ safety KJ Bolden has five visits set for this spring, he tells @ChadSimmons_. Read: https://t.co/uUWljDYGlL pic.twitter.com/8ZJcZUAXIC — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 3, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 5 98 GA S 247Sports Composite 5 0.9969 GA S Rivals 4 6.0 GA S ESPN 5 91 GA S On3 Recruiting 4 96 GA S

Vitals

Height 6-foot-1 Weight 185 pounds Hometown Buford, Georgia Projected Position Safety Class 2024

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Alabama Crimson Tide

Clemson Tigers

Georgia Bulldogs

Colorado Buffaloes

Florida State Seminoles

LSU Tigers

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan State Spartans

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oklahoma Sooners

Ole Miss Rebels

South Carolina Gamecocks

Tennessee Volunteers

USC Trojans

Story continues

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire