5-star S KJ Bolden to visit Eugene for Oregon’s Spring Game
The Oregon Ducks are quickly building a star-studded guest list for the annual spring game being held at the end of April, adding a pair of 5-stars to the list of RSVPs over the past 24 hours.
After 5-star EDGE Dylan Stewart confirmed that he would be attending the spring game on Thursday, 5-star safety KJ Bolden announced that he would also be in Eugene for the game as well.
Bolden is rated as the No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class, per 247Sports, and the top safety in the nation. He currently has visits set to Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, USC, and Oregon this spring.
While we know that both Stewart and Bolden will be in town for the spring game, it’s also been announced that the Elite 11 Camp will be hosting a regional at Sheldon High School in Eugene that weekend of Oregon’s spring game as well, bringing a ton of top-rated players to campus.
KJ Bolden’s Recruiting Profile
Five-Star Plus+ safety KJ Bolden has five visits set for this spring, he tells @ChadSimmons_.
Read: https://t.co/uUWljDYGlL pic.twitter.com/8ZJcZUAXIC
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 3, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
5
98
GA
S
247Sports Composite
5
0.9969
GA
S
Rivals
4
6.0
GA
S
ESPN
5
91
GA
S
On3 Recruiting
4
96
GA
S
Vitals
Height
6-foot-1
Weight
185 pounds
Hometown
Buford, Georgia
Projected Position
Safety
Class
2024
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Alabama Crimson Tide
Clemson Tigers
Georgia Bulldogs
Colorado Buffaloes
Florida State Seminoles
LSU Tigers
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan State Spartans
Ohio State Buckeyes
Oklahoma Sooners
Ole Miss Rebels
South Carolina Gamecocks
Tennessee Volunteers
USC Trojans
Highlights