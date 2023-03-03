5-star S KJ Bolden to visit Eugene for Oregon’s Spring Game

Zachary Neel
The Oregon Ducks are quickly building a star-studded guest list for the annual spring game being held at the end of April, adding a pair of 5-stars to the list of RSVPs over the past 24 hours.

After 5-star EDGE Dylan Stewart confirmed that he would be attending the spring game on Thursday, 5-star safety KJ Bolden announced that he would also be in Eugene for the game as well.

Bolden is rated as the No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class, per 247Sports, and the top safety in the nation. He currently has visits set to Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, USC, and Oregon this spring.

While we know that both Stewart and Bolden will be in town for the spring game, it’s also been announced that the Elite 11 Camp will be hosting a regional at Sheldon High School in Eugene that weekend of Oregon’s spring game as well, bringing a ton of top-rated players to campus.

KJ Bolden’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

5

98

GA

S

247Sports Composite

5

0.9969

GA

S

Rivals

4

6.0

GA

S

ESPN

5

91

GA

S

On3 Recruiting

4

96

GA

S

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-1

Weight

185 pounds

Hometown

Buford, Georgia

Projected Position

Safety

Class

2024

 

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Clemson Tigers

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • Colorado Buffaloes

  • Florida State Seminoles

  • LSU Tigers

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Michigan State Spartans

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Oklahoma Sooners

  • Ole Miss Rebels

  • South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Tennessee Volunteers

  • USC Trojans

Highlights

