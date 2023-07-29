5-star KJ Bolden talks his Auburn football recruitment and other notes from Big Cat Weekend

AUBURN — Auburn football continues to build momentum in the recruiting realm.

Following 5-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick's commitment to AU on Wednesday, the Tigers welcomed dozens of recruits to the Plains for Big Cat Weekend on Saturday. The group, which featured prospects ranging from the Class of 2024 to the Class of 2027, participated in various events throughout the day as the staff pushed for a couple of commitments.

They were successful, at least in part, as four-star wide receiver Malcolm Simmons from Benjamin Russell School in Alexander City announced his pledge to Auburn midway through the day. The biggest news came a few hours later, though, as five-star receiver Perry Thompson flipped from Alabama and to Auburn, giving the Tigers their second five-star recruit in four days.

Here's an update on another five-star prospect, along with other key items from Saturday.

The moment Perry Thompson flipped to Auburn (and then Hugh Freeze gets thrown into the pool)



Via Thompson’s IG Live: pic.twitter.com/dzAKBYBf7L — Richard Silva (@rich_silva18) July 29, 2023

MAKING PROJECTIONS: Predicting Auburn football's starters ahead of Hugh Freeze's first fall camp

LOOKING AHEAD: 3 position coaches that need to shine for Auburn football to have success in 2023

Where do the Tigers sit with 5-star safety KJ Bolden?

Five-star safety and Georgia native KJ Bolden is set to announce his commitment Aug. 5. He's down to a top five of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State, and the Tigers gave him something to think about over the next week.

"This visit right here, it definitely raised Auburn a lot," Bolden said. "I had an interview probably like four days ago and I had a school in my head, but now that I came down here, that kind of changed a little bit. I've got to go back home and re-think about it."

Bolden had a meeting with Freeze following the day's festivities. He said the coach told him he could be a "program changer" and encouraged him to "be different." Before his decision next Saturday, Bolden said Freeze will be "the last person" he reaches out to on Sunday.

"Other schools are getting all these big DB recruits right now," Bolden said. "Auburn hasn't gotten that one huge DB recruit that could take them over the board. He was like, 'Why not come in and make history and be different than everybody else?'

"That pitch is crazy, for sure. Who would not want to go to school and be the man of the school?"

Who were the biggest recruits on campus for Big Cat Weekend 2023?

Aside from the two composite five-star recruits in Thompson and Bolden, Auburn had a number of other notable prospects at the Woltosz Football Performance Center. The group also took part in a scavenger hunt around campus and ended the day with a pool party.

Some of the biggest names included 2027 quarterback Trent Seaborn, 2025 edge prospect Jakaleb Faulk — the younger brother of current Auburn jack linebacker Keldric Faulk — and 2025 offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs, who is the son of former Auburn running back and Super Bowl XLII champion Brandon Jacobs.

As an eighth grader last season, Seaborn helped Thompson High School take down Auburn High School in the class 7A state championship at Jordan-Hare Stadium in November.

Auburn's entire Class of 2024 was also on campus, including Riddick, four-star edge Joseph Phillips and four-star quarterback Walker White. White said he met up with four-star receiver commit Bryce Cain prior to the start of the day's events to throw some passes at nearby Auburn High.

What does the flip of Perry Thompson mean for Auburn football?

It's difficult to overstate what the past week has meant for Auburn.

After 5-star linebacker Owen Pappoe committed to the Tigers in May 2018, it took them more than 1,900 days to get another recruit of that status in Riddick. This time? It took Auburn just four days to secure a pledge from another five-star recruit.

"It does a lot because coach Freeze had a close at Ole Miss like that. ... He brought all of them in the same class," Bolden said of the impact Riddick and Thompson's decisions potentially have on him. "He told me he's trying to do that same thing right now, bring in this big class right here and we can go on and do big things.

"Being a part of one of those classes like that would set it all off, for sure. It'd be definitely amazing."

Five-star wide receiver KJ Bolden from Foley High School at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Alabama.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Big Cat Weekend 2023: Notable attendees, commits for Auburn football