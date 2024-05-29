5-star Iowa women’s basketball target Brynn McGaughy commits to Washington

Though Iowa was among the finalists, five-star forward Brynn McGaughy chose to commit to the Washington Huskies instead.

Rated as the No. 17 player in the 2025 class per ESPN, the 6-foot-3 forward chose Washington over fellow finalists Iowa, Connecticut, Duke, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, UCLA, Utah and USC.

Ultimately, McGaughy chose to stay home. A native of Colfax, Wash., McGaughy made SB Live’s Class 2B all-state Washington first teamthis past season. As a sophomore the year before, McGaughy led Colfax to a state championship while averaging 21.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Though Iowa misses out on adding McGaughy to its class, it’s another indication that the West Coast is in play for the Hawkeyes moving forward.

The Hawkeyes already own a pledge from five-star guard Addie Deal in the 2025 class out of Mater Dei High School in California. Deal is ranked as the No. 12 player in the 2025 class per ESPN.

“We have a little bit bigger footprint. I think two things happened since the Megan Gustafson era. We got more on the national scene. Then, enter Caitlin and the expansion of the Big Ten.

“Now, the Big Ten is in a place where it doesn’t seem — if you’re leaving California, it doesn’t seem as far away anymore because, hey, it’s part of the Big Ten. We’ve been busting it in a lot of different ways the last five years. Let me tell you, Raina and Abby and Lisa, all of us, we just do what you must do if you want to chase greatness,” Iowa head women’s basketball coach Jan Jensen said in her introductory press conference.

Iowa also has a commitment from four-star guard Journey Houston out of Davenport North High School in Iowa. The 5-foot-11 guard is ranked as the No. 50 player in the 2025 class per ESPN.

Iowa is also recruiting Houston’s teammate, Divine Bourrage. Bourrage is ranked as the No. 4 player in the 2025 class according to ESPN. The 5-foot-10 guard was recently named the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year.

The Hawkeyes are also in the mix for five-star guards Emilee Skinner and Jordan Speiser and center Layla Hays.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire