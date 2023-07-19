5-star Georgia target sets commitment date

A major Georgia football target out of the 2024 class, Justin Williams, has announced a commitment date of July 24. The five-star linebacker, out of Oakridge, Texas, is rated as the No. 1 linebacker and the No. 11 prospect overall by 247Sports.

BREAKING: Five-Star LB Justin Williams tells me he will announce his College Decision on July 24th 👀 The No. 1 LB in the ‘24 Class will choose between Alabama, Texas, Georgia, & Oregon Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/dzgTTarHdQ pic.twitter.com/ahGgPZSkeb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 19, 2023

Williams (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) is predicted to sign with the Bulldogs by both 247Sports and On3 Sports. Williams is teammates with current Georgia commit Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, a four-star defensive lineman.

The Bulldogs have one commitment at the linebacker position from five-star Demarcus Riddick, and linebackers coach Glenn Schumann is always looking to add more talent to a position that Georgia has developed extremely well under Schumann and head coach Kirby Smart.

Schumann has coached two Butkus Award (nation’s top linebacker) winners in his tenure at UGA in Roquan Smith and Nakobe Dean. Returning starters Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon have a shot at the award in 2023.

The Bulldogs’ knack for sending linebackers to the NFL is something to note here. Georgia has produced nine draft picks at the position during Smart’s tenure in Athens.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire