5-Star Georgia recruiting target ‘won’t know it to the end’

The Georgia Bulldogs aren’t giving up hope on adding a commitment from five-star defensive line recruit Justus Terry. In fact, Terry was previously committed to head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia. However, the elite defensive lineman is now committed to the USC Trojans.

Georgia football is not going to stop recruiting Justus Terry until early signing day. “I won’t sign until December,” said Terry to Jeremy Johnson of On3. “So I won’t know it to the end.” Terry recently took an official visit to the University of Georgia, who is hoping that Terry changes his mind.

The five-star has been committed to USC since March. Terry is a priority in-state recruit for Georgia with an impressive 6-foot-5, 275-pound build. Terry plays high school football for Manchester High School in Manchester, Georgia. The defensive lineman is ranked as the No. 2 player at his position and the No. 2 player in Georgia, per 247Sports. Terry is ranked as the seventh-best player in the nation.

Georgia football loves elite talent along the defensive line and is not going to give up on Terry. The Dawgs are on a roll in recruiting recently.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire