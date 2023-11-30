5-star Georgia DB recruit reaffirms commitment

Five-star defensive back Ellis Robinson IV isn’t going anywhere. Robinson IV and other Georgia defensive back commitments are evaluating their commitment to Georgia after defensive backs coach Fran Brown accepted the head coach job at Syracuse.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia have the No. 1 recruiting class in the SEC and in the country. In today’s pass-heavy college football world, teams need excellent talent and skill at the cornerback position. Ellis Robinson IV and other Georgia defensive back commitments have to feel very comfortable with the Bulldogs because both Kirby Smart and co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp played defensive back at Georgia.

Robinson IV, who committed to the Georgia Bulldogs in February is planning to sign with the Bulldogs. College football programs, including Miami and Alabama, have previously made a strong push to flip the 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back.

247Sports ranks Robinson IV as the No. 3 recruit in the nation and the No. 1 cornerback. He is the No. 2 player in Florida. However, ESPN’s recruiting rankings consider the elite defensive back to be the top recruit in the nation.

Robinson IV plays high school football for one of the best programs in the country, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Former five-star cornerback Daylen Everette, who is seeing a lot of snaps for the Bulldogs, also played for IMG Academy.

Robinson IV holds a ton of scholarship offers. The five-star played for New Rochelle Iona Prep in New York before joining IMG Academy.

Robinson IV firmed up his plans to stick with the Dawgs with a simple message via social media:

Robinson IV told Rivals, “I got a lot of trust in Coach Smart and his staff to make me a overall better player at the position knowing that he’s played DB (defensive back) at Georgia also.”

