5-star Georgia commit reconsidering his decision

The Georgia Bulldogs picked up a commitment from five-star class of 2024 recruit Demarcus Riddick back in Nov. 2022. Now, Riddick is reconsidering his decision.

Riddick is expected to make a final announcement of where he will play college football on July 26. The five-star linebacker is considering sticking with Georgia or flipping to either Auburn or Alabama.

July 26 is a special day for Riddick because it is his mom’s birthday. The talent linebacker outlined why he is making a decision despite his commitment to Georgia via ON3.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been really tough… I thought I had this settled down when I committed to Georgia. But I really didn’t because my feelings have changed a little.

Riddick plays high school football and basketball for Chilton County in Clanton, Alabama. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker is the No. 26 recruit in the senior class. Riddick is the third-ranked linebacker and the No. 3 prospect in Alabama, per 247Sports.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have the No. 1 recruiting class in the class of 2024. The Bulldogs have 25 total commitments in the first class of 2024. However, Georgia has only one commitment from a linebacker. The Dawgs are also expected to be in the mix for elite linebacker Justin Williams.

Georgia signed three of the top linebackers in the class of 2023, so the Bulldogs aren’t desperate to add a top linebacker in the 2024 cycle.

Advertisement

Riddick is a very versatile player. He returns punts in addition to playing linebacker. Riddick has good speed and would fit in well with the Georgia linebacker room.

5-star LB Demarcus Riddick will announce a final decision Wednesday between Georgia, Alabama, and Auburn despite being committed to the Bulldogs since last November👀@ChadSimmons_ has the latest (On3+): https://t.co/twjMA8RL7p pic.twitter.com/LnTg60MEqS — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 24, 2023

More Football!

Former Georgia RB James Cook primed for larger role with Bills

5-star pass rusher Zion Grady names top schools

Former Georgia RB Elijah Holyfield provides positive injury update

SEC East 2023 preseason media poll: Georgia on top

Madden 24 player ratings for former Georgia football CBs, TEs

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire