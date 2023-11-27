5-star freshman Mackenzie Mgbako puts in best IU shift so far: 'Tonight was progress.'

BLOOMINGTON – Choosing your line is a cycling term. It means picking a straight-line point, attacking it and holding it, no matter how nervous or trafficked things get around you.

Mike Woodson has picked his line on Mackenzie Mgbako, and he’s holding it.

“He’s a freshman,” Woodson said matter-of-factly, following far and away Mgbako’s best performance of the young season in Sunday’s 89-76 win against Harvard.

Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) and Harvard Crimson forward Luca Ace-Nasteski (35) battle for a rebound during the game against Harvard in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Sunday, Nob. 26, 2023.

No one would dispute it’s been a difficult start to Mgbako’s freshman season. He’s struggled at times defensively. He’s been lost in an Indiana (5-1) offense that’s looked collectively dysfunctional at times. Woodson has kept him on the bench in crucial stretches of games that have stayed closer than they should. All of that, coupled to the off-the-court incident in the preseason.

Sunday was therefore, for both player and team, encouraging.

“He was better tonight,” Woodson said, following Mgbako’s 18-point, eight-rebound performance. “Again guys, he’s a freshman. You guys expect so much from these young kids. It’s a learning process with him, coming out of high school and you go to college and you play college basketball.

“He’s got a ways to go, but tonight was progress. He’s just got to continue to work. Do that, and I think good things will happen.”

Woodson can (and should) protect his player. That’s what coaches do. But Woodson can’t protect Mgbako from every ounce of the expectation that comes with a top-10 ranking, a McDonald’s All America nod and not one but two high-profile recruitments that included some of college basketball’s bluest bloods and ended with Mgbako picking Duke and, of course, eventually Indiana.

Sunday saw more of the Mgbako that packed said ranking out of New Jersey powerhouse Roselle Catholic.

He looked more confident off the bounce. He knocked down a 3 and a handful of long 2s. Against the undersized and athletically overmatched Crimson (5-2), Mgbako pulled in eight rebounds and attacked the paint authoritatively.

Of perhaps greatest interest to Woodson, Mgbako looked visibly more at home defensively in IU’s customary man-to-man scheme than he had previously. He wasn’t perfect — no Hoosier was — but he was better in encouraging ways.

“Just staying locked in,” Mgbako said, “staying aggressive, staying true to my game. Seeing what the defense gives me and then responding to that.”

In many ways, Mgbako reflects his team. In ways both good and bad.

His upside is readily apparent. His length and athleticism make him a matchup problem, in all the ways Harvard struggled to manage Sunday. Indiana as a team finished plus-22 in paint points, the Hoosiers’ frontcourt of Mgbako, Kel’el Ware and Malik Reneau combining for 53 paint points (and 63 overall).

Behind their offense, Indiana used scoreboard pressure to turn around a one-point halftime deficit and pull away from Harvard in the second 20 minutes. Even Xavier Johnson’s second-half absence through a lingering leg injury didn’t seriously disrupt the Hoosiers’ improvement after halftime.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) high-fives Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) during the game against Harvard in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Sunday, Nob. 26, 2023.

“It’s a big loss, Xavier’s a big piece to the puzzle,” Woodson said. “I thought Anthony (Leal) came in and gave us some positive minutes, and Gabe (Cupps), down the stretch, he brought it home.”

There were other important contributions. Trey Galloway played 36 minutes. Anthony Walker and Kaleb Banks gave Woodson energy and, in Banks’ case, valuable 3-pointers from the bench.

Make no mistake, though, Mgbako was the difference.

Ware and Reneau have developed a strong reprise of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson playing Woodson’s two-man interior “buddy ball,” feeding from and assisting one another. They need space to operate, though, and Indiana as a team needs more than to pray its big men can bully their way to wins night in and night out.

Mgbako’s Sunday performance was not perfect. Indiana is not perfect. But for both teams, Harvard represented progress. The sort of progress Woodson will value for now, and protect in the same way he does the players he emphatically wants to keep out of the line of fire for the time being.

Between now and the new year — with so many rough edges and valuable teaching time between games — progress needs to be IU’s top priority.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Hoosiers basketball: Mackenzie Mgbako plays better vs. Harvard