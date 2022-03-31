5-star forward Mookie Cook set to announce his college decision Thursday afternoon
5-star forward Mookie Cook will make his college announcement Thursday afternoon. Oregon, Gonzaga, and Kentucky are his final three.
5-star forward Mookie Cook will make his college announcement Thursday afternoon. Oregon, Gonzaga, and Kentucky are his final three.
Here are our best bets for Saturday's Final Four matchups
Duke-North Carolina should be a game for the ages, and Villanova will be missing one of its key players as it tries to send Jayhawks back to Kansas.
Alabama football offensive tackle Evan Neal is expected to be a top 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft class have been heavily criticized, but two could end up hearing their names called very early.
Two of Brittney Griner’s USA Basketball teammates have broken their silence on the star player’s imprisonment in Russia. Most WNBA players have been hesitant to talk about Griner’s detention on apparent drug charges in Russia, hoping to avoid potentially hurting her case. Players have been keeping discussions about how to best help Griner within their community.
Answering questions that arise from Bruce Arians stepping down as Tampa Bay head coach so Todd Bowles can take over.
In the immediate aftermath of the unexpected unretirement of Tom Brady, we caught wind of a theory that Brady’s return was possibly tied to the eventual exit of Bruce Arians. (Check out the attached video from Monday, March 14, if you don’t believe me.) Eighteen days later — and on the evening that the annual [more]
With three first-round picks, the Eagles are sure to pull at least one stunner. Maybe two or three.
Dan Mullen posted a solid overall record in four seasons with the Florida Gators, but he encountered a few pitfalls. Brian Kelly and Billy Napier should beware.
The Patriots' plans for the 2022 NFL draft have changed slightly after free agency.
Sixers superstar Joel Embiid had the chance to respond to the whirlwind of complaints around his free throw shooting, and his argument is basically infallible. By Adam Hermann
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant explained the difficulty of "limiting" Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of Thursday's matchup.
Josh Allen disagrees with idea of Stefon Diggs to Cowboys:
Mickelson is taking a break from golf following the fall-out from his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and a Saudi-backed rival circuit.
The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo situation likely won't be resolved any time soon.
The combine helped reshape the first round of the NFL draft, starting at the top, where the Jaguars could be drawn to OT Ikem Ekwonu.
https://open.spotify.com/embed/episode/3vfm3hoyKOTQ9S6w4LAZDF HoopsHype's Michael Scotto and Pacers beat writer Scott Agness for Fieldhouse Files discuss the futures of Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, Lance Stephenson, and others. Plus, the duo ...
The United States received a boost for the World Cup draw and Canada took a hit in Thursday’s updated FIFA rankings. The Americans, who failed to qualify for the last World Cup, will be in Pot 2 after being ranked 15th in the world. Canada, which won the North American qualifying group and will play at the tournament for the first time in 36 years, missed a chance for a rankings boost by losing at Panama 1-0 in its final qualifier.
There's no game afoot with the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan has a desired outcome for the Jimmy Garoppolo saga, and it's easy to decipher from his words at the Annual NFL Meeting.
Richard Sherman is teasing big news about Bobby Wagner that's coming soon. Has the LB finally picked his next team?