5-star Florida State commit Kameron Davis schedules Tennessee visit

Five-star running back Kameron Davis will visit Tennessee on March 25, according to Chad Simmons of On3 Sports.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back is from Dougherty High School in Albany, Georgia. He committed to Florida State on Feb. 25, 2021.

Davis is the No. 27 overall player in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 2 running back and No. 6 player from the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports composite.

He was named the 2022 Georgia Region 1-AAA Offensive Player of the Year. Davis started at quarterback and finished the season with 2,736 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 1,115 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Davis will make the transition to running back at the collegiate level. Georgia and Colorado are other programs who are strongly recruiting the Florida State commit.

