5-star Florida football quarterback recruit included on Elite 11 Finals roster

Adam Dubbin
·2 min read

Five-star quarterback DJ Lagway was extended an invitation to the 2023 Elite 11 Finals in mid-June which he intends to attend, based on his response to the announcement made on Twitter by the event’s organizers.

“Let’s work!!” the rising high school senior responded.

The Elite 11 Finals is a competition for high school quarterbacks across the United States, in which 11 prospects will be tabbed among the country’s elite signal-callers in the current recruiting cycle by the end of the event, with the top performer earning the MVP honor.

According to the Elite 11’s website 12 of the last 13 quarterbacks who won the Heisman attended the Elite 11 Regional or Finals. Also, they note that 15 of the top 20 NFL passers in 2019 attended the Elite 11. Getting an invitation is a major deal.

There are 20 quarterbacks that will be on hand when the event kicks off on June 14 and runs through June 16 in Los Angeles, California. The list of quarterbacks that will be attending is quite impressive, representing schools in the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.

Take a look below at all 20 of the prep prospects included in the finals roster, courtesy of College Sports Wire.

Elijah Brown

Uncommitted

Luke Kromenhoek

Florida State

CJ Carr

Notre Dame

DJ Lagway

Florida

Jadyn Davis

Michigan

Air Noland

Ohio State

Ethan Grunkemeyer

Penn State

Danny O’Neil

Colorado

Will Hammond

Texas Tech

Ryan Puglisi

Georgia

Michael Hawkins

Oklahoma

Dylan Raiola

Georgia

Hauss Hejny

TCU

Dante Reno

South Carolina

Colin Hurley

LSU

Julian Sayin

Alabama

Trever Jackson

Uncommitted

Demond Williams Jr

Ole Miss

Daniel Kaelin

Nebraska

Isaac Wilson

Utah

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire

