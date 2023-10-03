5-star Ellis Robinson visiting Georgia for Kentucky game

Five-star defensive back Ellis Robinson IV, who is one of Georgia’s top commitments in the class of 2024, is planning to visit Georgia for the Kentucky game.

The Kentucky kickoff is at 7:p.m. ET on Oct. 7. Robinson IV will join numerous other elite recruits for Georgia’s fifth home game of the year. The Georgia-Kentucky game should have an excellent atmosphere.

Robinson IV said earlier this year that he isn’t going on anymore official visits. Robinson committed to the Georgia Bulldogs in February and is planning to sign with the Bulldogs.

Other top college football programs, including Miami and Alabama, were previously making a strong push to flip the 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back. Robinson visited Georgia, Miami and Alabama in June.

247Sports ranks Robinson as the No. 3 recruit in the nation and the No. 1 cornerback. He is the No. 2 player in Florida in the class of 2024. ESPN’s recruiting rankings consider the elite defensive back to be the top recruit in the country.

In today’s pass-heavy college football world, teams need excellent talent and skill at the cornerback position.

Robinson plays high school football for one of the top programs in the country, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Former five-star cornerback Daylen Everette, who is a starting cornerback for the Bulldogs, also played for IMG Academy. Georgia has numerous other players and former players with connections to IMG Academy including Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith.

Ellis Robinson holds a slew of scholarship offers. The five-star played for New Rochelle Iona Prep in New York before joining IMG Academy.

Kirby Smart and Georgia have the No. 1 class of 2024 in the nation. The Bulldogs currently have 26 commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle including two commitments at cornerback.

