5-star EDGE Samuel M’Pemba lists Ducks in newly-released top-7

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Neel
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oregon Ducks
    Oregon Ducks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Oregon Ducks are in the running to land yet another 5-star player this summer, with Samuel M’Pemba, one of the top-ranked athletes in the 2023 class, announcing his top-7 on Friday.

M’Pemba, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 EDGE and No. 26 player overall in the 2023 class. He recently took an official visit to Eugene in the month of June, and seems to have enjoyed his time.

Currently, there is a prediction on On3 that M’Pemba will end up committing to the Georgia Bulldogs, but as his recruitment goes on this summer, we will see how teams position themselves. Could the Ducks sneak in there and get a look from the elite pass-rusher as a finalist? Time will tell.

Film

Samuel M’Pemba’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

95

FL

ATH

Rivals

5

6.1

FL

ATH

ESPN

4

86

FL

ATH

On3 Recruiting

4

93

FL

ATH

247 Composite

5

0.9927

FL

ATH

 

Vitals

Hometown

Bradenton, Florida

Projected Position

Wide Receiver/Edge

Height

6-foot-4

Weight

245 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on Feb. 24, 2021

  • Took official visit to Oregon on June 27, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • Florida Gators

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Tennessee Volunteers

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories