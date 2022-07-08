5-star EDGE Samuel M’Pemba lists Ducks in newly-released top-7
The Oregon Ducks are in the running to land yet another 5-star player this summer, with Samuel M’Pemba, one of the top-ranked athletes in the 2023 class, announcing his top-7 on Friday.
M’Pemba, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 EDGE and No. 26 player overall in the 2023 class. He recently took an official visit to Eugene in the month of June, and seems to have enjoyed his time.
Currently, there is a prediction on On3 that M’Pemba will end up committing to the Georgia Bulldogs, but as his recruitment goes on this summer, we will see how teams position themselves. Could the Ducks sneak in there and get a look from the elite pass-rusher as a finalist? Time will tell.
Film
Samuel M’Pemba’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
95
FL
ATH
Rivals
5
6.1
FL
ATH
ESPN
4
86
FL
ATH
On3 Recruiting
4
93
FL
ATH
247 Composite
5
0.9927
FL
ATH
Vitals
Hometown
Bradenton, Florida
Projected Position
Wide Receiver/Edge
Height
6-foot-4
Weight
245 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on Feb. 24, 2021
Took official visit to Oregon on June 27, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Georgia Bulldogs
Florida Gators
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Miami Hurricanes
Alabama Crimson Tide
Tennessee Volunteers
— Samuel M’Pemba (@SMPEMBA5) July 8, 2022
