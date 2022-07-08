5-star EDGE Samuel M’Pemba lists Ducks in newly-released top-7

The Oregon Ducks are in the running to land yet another 5-star player this summer, with Samuel M’Pemba, one of the top-ranked athletes in the 2023 class, announcing his top-7 on Friday.

M’Pemba, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 EDGE and No. 26 player overall in the 2023 class. He recently took an official visit to Eugene in the month of June, and seems to have enjoyed his time.

Currently, there is a prediction on On3 that M’Pemba will end up committing to the Georgia Bulldogs, but as his recruitment goes on this summer, we will see how teams position themselves. Could the Ducks sneak in there and get a look from the elite pass-rusher as a finalist? Time will tell.

Film

Samuel M’Pemba’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 95 FL ATH Rivals 5 6.1 FL ATH ESPN 4 86 FL ATH On3 Recruiting 4 93 FL ATH 247 Composite 5 0.9927 FL ATH

Vitals

Hometown Bradenton, Florida Projected Position Wide Receiver/Edge Height 6-foot-4 Weight 245 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on Feb. 24, 2021

Took official visit to Oregon on June 27, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Georgia Bulldogs

Florida Gators

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Miami Hurricanes

Alabama Crimson Tide

Tennessee Volunteers

Twitter

