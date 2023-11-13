5-star edge rusher Zion Grady makes commitment

Five-star pass rusher Zion Grady has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide over Georgia, Auburn, and Florida State. Grady visited the Georgia Bulldogs earlier this year, but is Rolling with the Crimson Tide.

Zion Grady is ranked as the No. 1 edge rusher in the class of 2025. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound pass rusher plays football for Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama.

Grady helped Charles Henderson make a state championship game as a sophomore. He’s a big addition for Nick Saban and Alabama’s class of 2025. Grady is the No. 19 player in the 2025 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports. Grady is the fourth-ranked player in Alabama.

The five-star recruit also plays basketball. According to Grady’s social media page, he recorded 108 tackles and 22 sacks as a sophomore. Grady has already committed to playing in the 2025 All-American Bowl on NBC.

Grady has scholarship offers from almost every top college football program. The five-star pass rusher is an explosive athlete with excellent bend. Grady’s closing speed helps him accumulate sacks on opposing quarterbacks. Alabama is getting a great prospect.

Zion Grady announced his commitment to Alabama via social media:

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football have the nation’s No. 1 class of 2025. The Dawgs have commitments from multiple five-stars in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

