5-star edge rusher visiting Georgia for season opener

Five-star pass rusher Zion Grady plans to visit the University of Georgia on Sept. 2. Grady is visiting the Georgia Bulldogs’ football program for the season opener against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

Grady put Georgia in his list of top schools that he named in July. Grady is ranked as the No. 1 edge rusher in the class of 2025. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound pass rusher plays football for Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama.

Grady helped Charles Henderson make a state championship game as a sophomore and is hoping to have another big year in 2023. Grady is the No. 19 player in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. Grady is the third-ranked player in Alabama.

The elite five-star recruit also plays basketball. According to Grady’s social media page, he recorded 108 tackles and 22 sacks as a sophomore. Grady has already committed to playing in the 2025 All-American Bowl on NBC.

Grady has scholarship offers from almost every top college football program. The five-star pass rusher is an explosive athlete with excellent bend. Grady’s closing speed helps him accumulate sacks on opposing quarterbacks.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football have the nation’s No. 1 class of 2025. The Dawgs have commitments from multiple five-stars in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Grady announced his plans to visit Georgia for the UT Martin game via social media:

