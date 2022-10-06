5-star edge rusher is planning on visiting Florida for LSU game

Florida will host five-star legacy edge rusher [autotag]Elijah Rushing[/autotag] on Oct. 15 for the LSU game, according to a report from 247Sports.

It will be his first trip to the Swamp since April, but the Rushing family has close ties with the Gators. George Rushing, Elijah’s father, played tight end for Florida during the early 90s, and Cruz Rushing is currently a walk-on safety with the team.

“It was surreal,” Rushing said after his visit in April. “Just coming to a place where my dad played and where there is a legacy, it was truly a blessing. To me the offer shows belief in my abilities and it was just a lot of love coming from everyone we met this weekend on campus. Obviously, for me it’s big to be getting attention from schools down south and having these options from the SEC is something I don’t take for granted.”

Right now, the On3 recruiting prediction machine doesn’t give Florida great odds to land Rushing.

The On3 consensus has him at No. 22 nationally and No. 2 among players at his position. Florida’s 5.4% odds are good for a six-way tie of fourth place behind Arizona (24.4%), Oregon (21.3%) and Notre Dame (12.3%). Arizona State, Clemson, Georgia and Michigan State are the programs tied with UF, but things are still up in the air.

Giving rushing a taste of what an SEC game day in the Swamp is really like could help improve Florida’s odds, but there’s plenty of time for the high-school junior to weigh his options.

The 247Sports composite ranks Rushing No. 17 overall and No. 3 among edge rushers in the class of 2024. Rushing still ranks high among his peers despite the On3 consensus being more conservative with five-star ratings.

