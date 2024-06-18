5-star EDGE rusher Isaiah Gibson decommits from USC

USC’s marriage with the Big Ten isn’t for everyone.

Isaiah Gibson, the No, 1 EDGE rusher in the Class of 2025, has decommitted from USC.

Gibson, 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, is from Warner Robins High School in Georgia, and is considered a five-star recruit.

There is speculation the flip could land Gibson in his home state of Georgia with the Bulldogs.

However, Gibson could land with another school that’s nickname begins with the letter “B.”

Isaiah Gibson is currently on an official visit to Ohio State, for what it’s worth. https://t.co/TNIsj1Kf0m pic.twitter.com/Zs9QPa6yJ4 — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) June 18, 2024

Whatever happens, this is a hit for Lincoln Riley’s Class of 2025.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports