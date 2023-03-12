5-star edge rusher Dylan Stewart sets visit with UGA football, others

Five-star pass rusher Dylan Stewart is visiting nine college football programs this spring. Stewart is set to visit the Georgia Bulldogs on March 31. He also plans to visit Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Oregon, Colorado, South Carolina, Penn State, and Michigan.

The Georgia Bulldogs football program extended a scholarship offer to class of 2024 edge rusher Dylan Stewart in May 2022.

Dylan Stewart plays high school football for Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, D.C. Stewart in the top-ranked class of 2024 prospect in the D.C. region. Stewart is ranked as the fourth-best edge rusher in the country and the No. 28 recruit.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound defender has previously visited Maryland, Rutgers, and South Carolina. Stewart has already committed to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida.

Stewart will continue to add to his frame throughout the remainder of his high school career. He shows impressive bend when rushing the passer.

On3 Sports ranks Dylan Stewart as the No. 1 player in the class of 2024. The five-star pass rusher has over 30 scholarship offers.

Five-Star EDGE Dylan Stewart has locked visits to these 9️⃣ Schools The 6’5 235 EDGE from Washington D.C. is ranked as the No. 1 Player in the ‘24 Class (per On300)https://t.co/ihcHTMCnG2 pic.twitter.com/GdIRxSALl5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 2, 2023

More!

ESPN's Jordan Reid says this NFL team is the best fit for Stetson Bennett Georgia TE Darnell Washington compared to NFL legend after combine Post-combine quarterback rankings: Where is Stetson Bennett? ESPN on how Georgia football will replace its biggest offseason loss

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire