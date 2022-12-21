5-star EDGE Keon Keeley officially signs on with Alabama

Keon Keeley was one of the mist highly-coveted defensive prospects of the 2023 recruiting cycle. After originally being committed to Notre Dame, he decommitted and stayed relatively quiet for a few months.

During that time, analysts and fans correctly assumed he would be flipping to the Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban and Alabama’s defense lands the No. 4 overall player in the country and one that was recruited by just about every major program.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama football and the early signing period as more commits sign their national letters of intent.

