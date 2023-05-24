5-star EDGE Jordan Ross puts Ducks among top schools after Eugene visit

Another elite player in the 2024 class has the Oregon Ducks in the mix as Dan Lanning continues to show off his ability to recruit nation-wide since coming to Eugene.

5-star EDGE Jordan Ross, the No. 1 rated player from the state of Alabama, announce his top 8 schools earlier this week, keeping the Ducks in the mix with the likes of Georgia, Alabama, LSU, and Florida.

Ross is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2024 class, and the No. 12 player overall.

Ross was in Eugene for a visit back in April during the Oregon Spring Game, and he obviously liked what he saw enough to keep the Ducks in the running. We will see in the coming months if Lanning and Co. can get him back out west for another visit — potentially an OV — and continue to make progress in his recruitment.

Jordan Ross’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

It’s His decision…. Where to Ross? pic.twitter.com/9UFOScRQTw — Jai Ross (@jplus3ross) May 23, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 5 98 AL EDGE 247Sports Composite 4 0.9774 AL EDGE Rivals 4 5.8 AL EDGE ESPN 4 88 AL EDGE On3 Recruiting 4 96 AL EDGE

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5 Weight 215 pounds Hometown Birmingham, Alabama Projected Position EDGE Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on February 3, 2023

Visited Eugene for Oregon Spring Game on April 29, 2023

Top Schools

Highlights

