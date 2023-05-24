5-star EDGE Jordan Ross puts Ducks among top schools after Eugene visit

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

Another elite player in the 2024 class has the Oregon Ducks in the mix as Dan Lanning continues to show off his ability to recruit nation-wide since coming to Eugene.

5-star EDGE Jordan Ross, the No. 1 rated player from the state of Alabama, announce his top 8 schools earlier this week, keeping the Ducks in the mix with the likes of Georgia, Alabama, LSU, and Florida.

Ross is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2024 class, and the No. 12 player overall.

Ross was in Eugene for a visit back in April during the Oregon Spring Game, and he obviously liked what he saw enough to keep the Ducks in the running. We will see in the coming months if Lanning and Co. can get him back out west for another visit — potentially an OV — and continue to make progress in his recruitment.

Jordan Ross’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

5

98

AL

EDGE

247Sports Composite

4

0.9774

AL

EDGE

Rivals

4

5.8

AL

EDGE

ESPN

4

88

AL

EDGE

On3 Recruiting

4

96

AL

EDGE

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

215 pounds

Hometown

Birmingham, Alabama

Projected Position

EDGE

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on February 3, 2023

  • Visited Eugene for Oregon Spring Game on April 29, 2023

Top Schools

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

