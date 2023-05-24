5-star EDGE Jordan Ross puts Ducks among top schools after Eugene visit
Another elite player in the 2024 class has the Oregon Ducks in the mix as Dan Lanning continues to show off his ability to recruit nation-wide since coming to Eugene.
5-star EDGE Jordan Ross, the No. 1 rated player from the state of Alabama, announce his top 8 schools earlier this week, keeping the Ducks in the mix with the likes of Georgia, Alabama, LSU, and Florida.
Ross is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2024 class, and the No. 12 player overall.
Ross was in Eugene for a visit back in April during the Oregon Spring Game, and he obviously liked what he saw enough to keep the Ducks in the running. We will see in the coming months if Lanning and Co. can get him back out west for another visit — potentially an OV — and continue to make progress in his recruitment.
Jordan Ross’s Recruiting Profile
It’s His decision…. Where to Ross? pic.twitter.com/9UFOScRQTw
— Jai Ross (@jplus3ross) May 23, 2023
Ratings
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
5
98
AL
EDGE
247Sports Composite
4
0.9774
AL
EDGE
Rivals
4
5.8
AL
EDGE
ESPN
4
88
AL
EDGE
On3 Recruiting
4
96
AL
EDGE
Vitals
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
215 pounds
Hometown
Birmingham, Alabama
Projected Position
EDGE
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on February 3, 2023
Visited Eugene for Oregon Spring Game on April 29, 2023
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Georgia Bulldogs
Texas Longhorns
LSU Tigers
Highlights