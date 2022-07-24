5-star EDGE from IMG Academy schedules visit to the Swamp

Another blue-chip recruit has been added to the list of visitors Billy Napier and the Florida Gators are expecting at the recruiting cookout on Saturday, July 30. Five-star edge rusher Samuel M'Pemba, and IMG Academy recruit, is set to make his third trip to the Swamp of the year, according to his social media.

M’Pemba named the Gators to his top seven earlier in July along with Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee. While he’s yet to take any of his official visits, he has trips planned to Notre Dame (vs. Clemson), Georgia (vs. Auburn), Oregon (vs. Stanford) and Miami on a date that’s yet to be determined.

He last visited for the spring game which gave him a taste of the new-look Gators. M’Pemba has noticed the differences between Napier’s Gators and Mullen’s Gators, and the culture change has him considering the orange and blue for now. Florida needs to get that fifth and final official visit if it wants to make the next cut, so impressing M’Pemba over the weekend is crucial.

University of Florida next weekend #GoGators 🐊 — Samuel M’Pemba (@SMPEMBA5) July 24, 2022

Georgia is considered the leader right now by the On3 recruiting prediction machine with a 76.9% chance to land the recruit. That prediction could be a product of recency bias though since that was the last trip he made before the dead period. Florida getting him back on campus as the quiet period starts should help them toward securing the official visit.

The 247Sports composite ranks M’Pemba No. 23 overall in the class of 2023 and No. 2 among edge rushers.

