5-star EDGE Elijah Rushing decommits from Arizona; projected to flip to Oregon

Things are starting to move pretty quickly in the recruiting world for the Oregon Ducks.

Sunday night brought a lot of good news for Dan Lanning and his team, starting with the commitment of 4-star CB Sioine Laulea, the No. 1 rated JUCO player in the 2024 class.

However, fireworks started to come after that. A pair of recruiting predictions from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong and Blair Angilau came in for the Ducks to flip 5-star EDGE Elijah Rushing, who committed to the Arizona Wildcats earlier this summer. Minutes later, the news broke that Rushing had officially decommitted from Arizona.

Recruitment open again pic.twitter.com/mXQGJtdT9s — Elijah Rushing (@elijah_rushing) October 9, 2023

Rushing is rated by 247Sports as the No. 8 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 1 EDGE. He was long thought to be an Oregon lean, but surprised many by committing to Arizona instead of the Ducks earlier this summer.

We will now see if he turns right around and joins the Ducks 2024 class. It could happen quickly.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire