5-star EDGE Colin Simmons schedules official visit to Oregon

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are in the running to land a number of top-rated recruits in the 2024 class, and as the summer cycle of recruiting draws near, we are seeing more and more of those players schedule official visits to Eugene to come check out the area and give the Ducks a closer look.

One of the latest blue-chip players to do so is 5-star EDGE Colin Simmons, who is rated as the No. 4 player and No. 1 EDGe in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Simmons was supposed to visit for the Oregon spring game last month but had to cancel the visit. He has been out to Eugene before and has a good relationship with Lanning and the other coaches.

Elite Five-Star Plus+ EDGE Colin Simmons has locked in official visits to Miami, Oregon and Texas🔒 More from @samspiegs (On3+): https://t.co/3wRx423k4k pic.twitter.com/GgMgPD0yv4 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 25, 2023

More!

Where Marcus Mariota ranks among best NCAA QBs since 2000 Oregon Ducks announce 2023 weekly color scheme for fans Top-30 SG Cam Scott schedules official visit to Oregon

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire