5-star EDGE announces commitment date; Oregon Ducks thought to be favorites

The Oregon Ducks currently have the No. 7 ranked recruiting class in the 2024 cycle, and they’ve reached that status without the presence of a 5-star recruit in the mix.

That may be changing in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday afternoon, 5-star EDGE Elijah Rushing announced that he will be making his commitment public on July 6 at 2 p.m. ET. Rushing is rated by 247Sports as the No. 8 player in the 2024 class, and the No. 1 EDGE in the nation.

Rushing has been to Eugene a number of times on visits, the most recent of which was an official visit earlier in June. He does not have any crystal ball predictions on 247Sports, but the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Ducks leading as a heavy favorite to land him, with a 70.5% chance.

BREAKING: 5-star EDGE Elijah Rushing will announce his college commitment LIVE on The College Football Recruiting Show Rushing is the No. 8 overall ranked prospect in 2024. @elijah_rushing x #CommitHQ ⏰: July 6 – 5PM ET

📺: https://t.co/3PVDCblgUq pic.twitter.com/oxeBg9nfaZ — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 27, 2023

According to Rushing, he will be choosing between Oregon, Tennessee, Arizona, and Notre Dame.

