5-star DE Eddrick Houston sets visit with Georgia football

Buford High School defensive end Eddrick Houston has planned several official visits this summer. Houston, who is a member of the class of 2024, plans to visit Georgia football on June 9.

The five-star pass rusher also plans to visit USC on May 19, Clemson on June 2, Ohio State on June 16, and Alabama on June 23.

Eddrick Houston has helped Buford win a couple of state championships, in football, against elite level competition in the state of Georgia. The Buford star is the No. 14 overall recruit in the rising senior class and the No. 4 edge rusher. Houston is the fourth-ranked class of 2024 recruit in Georgia.

The junior defensive end is a star wrestler and participates in track and field. In wrestling, Houston has won a state championship in the 285-pound weight class.

Houston has over 30 scholarship offers. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound edge rusher announced that he plans to commit on August 22.

Houston received scholarship offer from the University of Georgia back in March 2021. Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs currently have 12 commitments in the class of 2024 and the second-ranked junior class in the country. However, Georgia is still hoping to add a few more pass rushers in the 2024 cycle.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire