5-star DL Williams Nwaneri nearing a college decision

Five-star defensive line recruit Williams Nwaneri is in the process of deciding where he will play college football. Nwaneri isn’t yet prepared to go public with his decision, but appears to be getting close to making his commitment.

Williams Nwaneri’s top contenders are Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee, Oregon, and Oklahoma. The five-star is projected to commit to the Oklahoma Sooners, per 247Sports.

The talented defensive lineman would be a huge addition to Oklahoma’s class of 2024. The Sooners currently hold the nation’s No. 26 recruiting class.

Nwaneri plays high school football for Lee’s Summit North, which is located in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive lineman is the top-ranked player at his position in the class of 2024. Nwaneri is the top-rated player in the state of Missouri and the No. 3 recruit in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

Williams Nwaneri is a disruptive pass rusher. The five-star defender can play on the edge or along the interior. Nwaneri is explosive and shows good pursuit and effort. The Lee’s Summit standout makes an impact on special teams.

Nwaneri recorded several blocked kicks during the 2022 high school football season. The class of 2024 recruit is also a strong run defender. He frequently wins with quickness and his hands at the point of attack.

The elite defensive line recruit recently visited Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee in June.

Nwaneri spoke about his upcoming decision with On3, who rates him as the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2024:

On3 No. 1 overall prospect Williams Nwaneri tells @ChadSimmons_ that he is getting close to a commitment decision👀 Read (On3+): https://t.co/YAMYbSBydt pic.twitter.com/Uq3q5lKmJJ — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire