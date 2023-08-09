5-star DL Williams Nwaneri locks in commitment date

Five-star defensive line recruit Williams Nwaneri is ready to announce his commitment. Nwaneri’s commitment date is set for Aug. 14.

Nwaneri plays high school football for Lee’s Summit North, which is located in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive lineman is the top-ranked player at his position. Nwaneri is the No. 3 recruit in the 2024 class and the top-rated player in Missouri, per 247Sports.

Williams Nwaneri is a disruptive pass rusher, who can play on the edge or along the interior. Nwaneri is explosive and shows excellent pursuit in his tape.

The Lee’s Summit star makes an impact on special teams. Last season, Nwaneri recorded several blocked kicks. Nwaneri is a strong run defender. He often wins with quickness and his hands at the point of attack.

Who are Williams Nwaneri’s top schools and who is the favorite to land his commitment?

Top school: Tennesee Volunteers

Tennessee made Nwaneri’s top five, but the Volunteers are not one of the favorites to land a commitment from the five-star defensive lineman. Nwaneri checked out Tennessee in June.

Top school: Oregon Ducks

Oregon is not a favorite for Nwaneri. However, the Ducks did recently land a No. 1 defensive lineman in Kayvon Thibodeaux. Could Oregon pull off some magic again? Nwaneri has previously visited Oregon and plans to visit the Ducks in September.

Top school: Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football has, by far, the best recent history of developing defensive linemen of any of Williams Nwaneri’s top schools. Kirby Smart and Georgia are making a strong push for Nwaneri, but will it be enough?

Williams Nwaneri checked out Georgia football on an official visit in early June.

Top school: Missouri Tigers

Will Williams Nwaneri stay home and commit to the Missouri Tigers? Missouri has had some recent success at landing an in-state five-star (Luther Burden), so the Tigers should not be counted out.

Missouri is one of the true contenders for Nwaneri and is generating a lot of late buzz for the five-star defensive lineman. He has visited the Tigers a ton over the years.

Top school: Oklahoma Sooners

The five-star is projected to commit to the Oklahoma Sooners, per 247Sports. Oklahoma is the favorite, yet it remains murky where Nwaneri will end up at signing day.

The talented defensive lineman would be a massive addition to Oklahoma’s class of 2024. The Sooners hold the nation’s No. 14 recruiting class.

Nwaneri's commitment date announcement

The date is set‼️ https://t.co/0lxw0k3P6c — ✞ Williams Nwaneri 🇳🇬 (@NwaneriWilliams) August 3, 2023

