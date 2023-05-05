5-star DL Williams Nwaneri names top schools

Five-star defensive line recruit Williams Nwaneri has named his top schools. The elite defensive lineman ranks Georgia and several other SEC schools in his top 10.

Williams Nwaneri’s top schools are Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Colorado, and Ole Miss. The five-star is currently projected to commit to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Nwaneri plays high school football for Lee’s Summit North, which is located in Lees Summit, Missouri. The five-star defensive lineman has recently visited Colorado, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Georgia.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive lineman is the top rated player at his position in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Nwaneri is the No. 1 player in the state of Missouri and the No. 4 recruit in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

Nwaneri is a disruptive pass rusher. He can play on the edge or along the interior. Nwaneri is explosive and shows good pursuit. The five-star makes an impact on special teams. He recorded several blocked kicks during the 2022 high school football season. The Lee’s Summit North standout is also a good run defender. He frequently wins with quickness and his hands at the point of attack.

Williams Nwaneri has some incredible junior highlights here:

More!

Georgia offers 4-star Buford DB Eagles open up on why they drafted former Georgia CB Kelee Ringo Contract details: Former Georgia DT Jalen Carter agrees to terms with Eagles Brock Bowers taken high in ESPN's 2024 NFL mock draft Georgia offers massive OL Marcus Harrison

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire